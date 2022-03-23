Ukhral residents demand fire service station

Ramban: The residents of Ukhral have sought establishment of a fire and emergency service station.
Local residents of Ukhral Tehsil demanded the establishment of a fire station at Tehsil headquarter Pogal Paristan (Ukhral) on Tuesday.
They reiterated the demand stating their pleas have fallen on deaf ears despite many fire incidents having taken place in the past in the area resulting in loss of property and loss to precious lives and cattle.
Residents said the area is dependent on the fire service station Banihal or Ramban which is far away from Ukhral and it takes one to two hours for fire tenders to reach the place to attend to fire incidents.
The inhabitants asked Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and administration to fulfill their long pending demand.