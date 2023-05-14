1 teacher imparts education to over 47 students at GPS Kutal in Kishtwar

Jammu: It may be surprising, but it is true that one teacher is teaching over 47 students at Government Primary School, Kutal at Kutal Kuntwara in Education Zone Drabshala in one of the remote villages of hilly district of Kishtwar.
The education department was apprised about the issue by the concerned PRIs a number of times, but no step seems to have been taken by the authorities to provide an adequate number of teaching staff.
Sarpanch, Panchayat Hiloour Kuntwara, Arif Hussain told Greater Kashmir that “The only teacher who has been posted in the Government Primary School, Kutal teaches over 47 students. However, the single teacher has also been tasked by the authorities to work as a Booth Level Officer (BLO).”
“The school remains closed when the only teacher proceeds on leave or on duty in connection with official works and meetings,” he said, quoting his letter which had been written to the Chief Education Officer, Kishtwar.
He said that “The school has been running in a private rented building since its establishment because there is no government building.”
“The school has inadequate building, kitchen shed, toilet facilities for boys, and girls, and drinking water facility,” he said.
Meanwhile, Chief Education Officer, Kishtwar, Prehlad Bhagat said that they have projected repair work in the plan of the structure “ i.e., two rooms of the said school in Kutal.”
“If the SSA decision is taken, two rooms and a courtyard will be constructed for the said Government Primary School,” he added while informing that they would be able to post teachers in the process of rationalization.