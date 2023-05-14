1 teacher imparts education to over 47 students at GPS Kutal in Kishtwar

Jammu: It may be surprising, but it is true that one teacher is teaching over 47 students at Government Primary School, Kutal at Kutal Kuntwara in Education Zone Drabshala in one of the remote villages of hilly district of Kishtwar.

The education department was apprised about the issue by the concerned PRIs a number of times, but no step seems to have been taken by the authorities to provide an adequate number of teaching staff.

Sarpanch, Panchayat Hiloour Kuntwara, Arif Hussain told Greater Kashmir that “The only teacher who has been posted in the Government Primary School, Kutal teaches over 47 students. However, the single teacher has also been tasked by the authorities to work as a Booth Level Officer (BLO).”