10-day summer vacation in winter zone schools of Jammu from July 3

Jammu: Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) has announced ten-day summer vacation for the schools, falling in the winter zone of the division, from July 3.

"All the government and recognized private schools falling in the winter zone of Jammu division shall observe summer vacation from July 3 to 12, 2023," ordered Director School Education Jammu Ashok Kumar Sharma.

"It is further ordered that all teachers will remain available for any on-line guidance of students during vacation period. Any default on the part of the head of the schools or teaching staff in observance of this schedule shall attract action under rules," Sharma further directed.