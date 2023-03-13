10th class exams | 31 examination centers setup in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: J&K Board of School Education district Office Ganderbal has established 31 examination centers for 3078 candidates for smooth conduct of class 10th board exams in the district which commenced Monday.

To have a firsthand appraisal of the facilities made available for students appearing in 10th class board exams, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ganderbal, Mehraj-ud-Din Shah, inspected various examination centers set up in the district.