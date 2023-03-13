10th class exams | 31 examination centers setup in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: J&K Board of School Education district Office Ganderbal has established 31 examination centers for 3078 candidates for smooth conduct of class 10th board exams in the district which commenced Monday.
To have a firsthand appraisal of the facilities made available for students appearing in 10th class board exams, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ganderbal, Mehraj-ud-Din Shah, inspected various examination centers set up in the district.
ADC on the occasion inquired about the facilities made available for the students like “seating, cleanliness, drinking water, lighting and other related arrangements in examination halls. ”
The ADC directed the concerned officers to ensure the availability of all basic amenities to the students so that they may not face any inconvenience during exams. He also directed them to ensure the conduct of examinations in a fair and transparent manner.