12 students, 6 teachers in Udhampur village school

Jammu: Education Department is struggling to get more students for Government Girls Middle School at Lower Garnai in Udhampur district.

Zonal Education Officer, Tikkri has initiated process to assess the situation to make educational institutions in the district.

The sources said that the Government Girls Middle School at Lower Garnai was established approximately 13 years back with all modern infrastructure. The school has an enrolment of 12 students whereas the strength of staff - teachers is six.

Even as the education department has claimed that they were trying to attract more students to the school the ground situation seems different with the ratio of one teacher for two students in the same school.