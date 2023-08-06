12 students, 6 teachers in Udhampur village school

Jammu: Education Department is struggling to get more students for Government Girls Middle School at Lower Garnai in Udhampur district.
Zonal Education Officer, Tikkri has initiated process to assess the situation to make educational institutions in the district.
The sources said that the Government Girls Middle School at Lower Garnai was established approximately 13 years back with all modern infrastructure. The school has an enrolment of 12 students whereas the strength of staff - teachers is six.
Even as the education department has claimed that they were trying to attract more students to the school the ground situation seems different with the ratio of one teacher for two students in the same school.
“We are committed to provide quality education to the students in this school. The schools have students from rural belts and they require special attention. Therefore all efforts are being made to prepare them for further higher education,” said one of the officials in the education department.
However, the sources claimed that the strength of teachers is more than required in the school. The teachers have less to do in the school where students are around 12.
“The department should adjust the additional staff in educational institutions where schools are facing shortage of teaching staff, and the students continue to suffer, they said.
They said that many schools in the district struggle with shortage of staff, and such institutions in rural areas have more students.
“These students hardly get quality education,” they said, while questioning the attention of the authorities towards the posting of more teachers than required at one school.
“The rationalisation of staff strength in such schools should be given priority and teachers should be shifted to the place where educational institutions have shortage of staff,” the sources in the education department said.
Zonal Education Officer (ZEO), Tikkri, Madan Lal Dogra said that he would look-into the issue.
“I am working on taking steps for the betterment of the educational institutions. I will soon hold field visits, too,” he added, while saying that he had joined recently as ZEO Tikkri.