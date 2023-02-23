16 students from NIT Srinagar to participate in Yuva Sangam tour

Srinagar: Sixteen students from various departments of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Thursday left for a weeklong exposure tour to Assam under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB), a pilot initiative by the Government of India.

As per the statement, IIT Jammu is Nodal Higher Education Institution for Jammu and Kashmir and IIT Guwahati is the Paired Institution (for the pilot tour).

During the visit, the students will have a multi-dimensional exposure to five broad areas – Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development), Prodyogik (Technology) and Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect).

Director NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal said the idea behind the exposure tour is to promote respect and understanding for other cultures. Such programs will connect people from diverse backgrounds and create harmony between them, he said.