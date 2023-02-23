16 students from NIT Srinagar to participate in Yuva Sangam tour

Srinagar: Sixteen students from various departments of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Thursday left for a weeklong exposure tour to Assam under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB), a pilot initiative by the Government of India.
As per the statement, IIT Jammu is Nodal Higher Education Institution for Jammu and Kashmir and IIT Guwahati is the Paired Institution (for the pilot tour).
During the visit, the students will have a multi-dimensional exposure to five broad areas – Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development), Prodyogik (Technology) and Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect).
Director NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal said the idea behind the exposure tour is to promote respect and understanding for other cultures. Such programs will connect people from diverse backgrounds and create harmony between them, he said.
He showered his blessings to students for being selected in prestigious Yuva Sangam Tour under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. It will provide an immersive experience of various facets of life, development landmarks, recent achievements, he said.
Prof Sehgal said these tours are essential for all-around development of an individual and a nation. It will inculcate the qualities of brotherhood, and mutual understanding among the students from across India,” he said.
Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said such exposure will benefit students in a long way and help them to explore various cultures and diversities.