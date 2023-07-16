16TH ACADEMIC COUNCIL MEETING ‘Start-ups, innovation; NEP-2020 to be major thrust areas’

Jammu: The 16th Academic Council of Central University of Jammu (CUJ), held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor, Prof Sanjeev Jain in the university campus, took a series of decisions on a host of critical issues that would bring major improvements in academic and research activities of the university.

Underlining the vision of attaining institutional excellence in tune with National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020) which transcends disciplinary boundaries and envisages inter-disciplinary and trans-disciplinary teaching and research, the Vice Chancellor expressed satisfaction at the it (NEP’s) implementation in toto in the CUJ.

Furthermore, the decision to implement teaching of courses on Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) in various semesters and mandatory requirement of including a chapter on IKS related to a respective PhD thesis was also approved

Further, the Academic Council (AC) also adopted certain rules and regulations which would improve governance and accountability of all stakeholders of the university, such as students, faculty and staff. Some of major reforms brought in the academic pattern are – Moodle - Learning Management Systems to monitor attendance and enhance learning process; printing of degrees from one of the best and most trusted and secured Indian Security Press and revamping the curricular practices by focusing on outcome based curriculum structures .