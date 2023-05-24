16th workshop on Research Methodology for Bio-Medical Research starts at GMC Srinagar

Srinagar: The 16th three-day Basic Workshop on Research Methodology for Bio-Medical Research, organised by Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College Srinagar J&K was inaugurated by Prof. Masood Tanvir, principal and dean, Government Medical College, Srinagar
He appreciated efforts of Department of Community Medicine, GMC Srinagar in conducting the workshop in a sustained manner. He said that such workshops improves research interests among the participants who shall further invigorate the younger and budding researchers within their specialty fields.
The function is attended by faculty from GMC Srinagar, SKIMS Srinagar, Government Medical College, Anantnag and Government Medical College, Baramulla with in-house and visiting faculty members including Dr. Ravendra Mohan Panday, ICMR-Dr. AS Paintal Distinguished Scientist Chair, Dr. Shariq Rashid Masoodi, Professor of Endocrinology SKIMS Srinagar and Dr. Sonu Goel, Professor of Health Management at School of Public Health, Department of Community Medicine, PGIMER, Chandigarh. During three days extensive deliberations would be carried on Introduction to Research, Benefits and Challenges, Formulating Aim, Hypothesis, Research question, Objectives, Title, Review of Literature, Research Designs, Observational Studies RCTs, Randomization, and Sample selection. Questionnaire and Study Instrument, Approaching Grant Sanctioning Agencies and Writing a proposal for grants, Measurement and Variables, Sample size in Health Research, Descriptive and Inferential Statistics, Mendeley Reference Manager, Research Ethics, Develop and discussion on Research protocol.
Dr. Mohammad Iqbal Pandit, professor of Community Medicine, Government Medical College Srinagar is the organising chairman of the workshop with support from faculty and resident doctors. The workshop is conducted under aegis of J&K Chapters of Indian Association of Preventive & Social Medicine (IAPSM) and Indian Public Health Association (IPHA) and is accredited for 12 CME credit hours by JK Medical Council and observed by Dr. Suhail Ahmad, Professor of Physiology, GMC Srinagar and JK Medical Council Observer for GMC Srinagar.
This year one workshop on qualitative research methodology was conducted in March by Department of Community Medicine GMC Srinagar while next month, a workshop on systematic review and meta-analysis would be conducted as part of the workshop series, said Dr. S. Muhammad Salim Khan Professor and HOD Community Medicine GMC Srinagar.