16th workshop on Research Methodology for Bio-Medical Research starts at GMC Srinagar

Srinagar: The 16th three-day Basic Workshop on Research Methodology for Bio-Medical Research, organised by Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College Srinagar J&K was inaugurated by Prof. Masood Tanvir, principal and dean, Government Medical College, Srinagar

He appreciated efforts of Department of Community Medicine, GMC Srinagar in conducting the workshop in a sustained manner. He said that such workshops improves research interests among the participants who shall further invigorate the younger and budding researchers within their specialty fields.

The function is attended by faculty from GMC Srinagar, SKIMS Srinagar, Government Medical College, Anantnag and Government Medical College, Baramulla with in-house and visiting faculty members including Dr. Ravendra Mohan Panday, ICMR-Dr. AS Paintal Distinguished Scientist Chair, Dr. Shariq Rashid Masoodi, Professor of Endocrinology SKIMS Srinagar and Dr. Sonu Goel, Professor of Health Management at School of Public Health, Department of Community Medicine, PGIMER, Chandigarh. During three days extensive deliberations would be carried on Introduction to Research, Benefits and Challenges, Formulating Aim, Hypothesis, Research question, Objectives, Title, Review of Literature, Research Designs, Observational Studies RCTs, Randomization, and Sample selection. Questionnaire and Study Instrument, Approaching Grant Sanctioning Agencies and Writing a proposal for grants, Measurement and Variables, Sample size in Health Research, Descriptive and Inferential Statistics, Mendeley Reference Manager, Research Ethics, Develop and discussion on Research protocol.