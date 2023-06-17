17 days A-Help training programme concludes at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: A 17-day A-Help training programme organised by the Directorate of Extension Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) for the Pashu Sakhis concluded on Saturday.
A statement of SKUAST-K issued here said that the programme was a pioneer venture between SKUAST-K, Jammu and Kashmir State Rural Livelihood Mission, and National Dairy Development Board to train the A-Help Workers for dissemination of veterinary services to the grass root level under field conditions.
The valedictory function was chaired by Prof Dil Muhammad Makhdoomi Director Extension SKUAST-Kashmir, Balbir Singh CEO-LDB, Javaid Ahmad Mugloo PC KVK Pulwama, T Prakash Training Manager NDDB, Master Trainers from LDB, scientists from Directorate of Extension and Pashu Sakhis from all districts of Kashmir were present on the occasion.
Director Extension elucidated the theme of training as a major contributor to overcome the bottlenecks of transferring technology and veterinary services to grass root level.
Prof Makhdoomi pronounced this program as a bridge between animal health, farming community and better produce.
The program would contribute to promoting the linkage of lab to field.
Makhdoomi called for training for the next batch of 150 A-Help girls in the university.
Balbir Singh, CEO-LDB, appreciated the efforts of Directorate of Extension SKUAST-Kashmir headed by Prof Dil Muhammad Makhdoomi and his team.
“Such programmes are a breakthrough in the veterinary field for out reach of technologies to grass root level,” he said.
T Prakash Training manager NDDB congratulated Director Extension and his team for organising the program successfully.
The programme has been a linkage strategy for successful outreach of veterinary technologies to the farmers level.
Later the certificates and mementos were distributed among the participants, who expressed happiness for being hosted by SKUAST-K and giving them training that will give them a place in the society.
Also the displays of walnut value added products under NHB project were displayed.