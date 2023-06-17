17 days A-Help training programme concludes at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: A 17-day A-Help training programme organised by the Directorate of Extension Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) for the Pashu Sakhis concluded on Saturday.

A statement of SKUAST-K issued here said that the programme was a pioneer venture between SKUAST-K, Jammu and Kashmir State Rural Livelihood Mission, and National Dairy Development Board to train the A-Help Workers for dissemination of veterinary services to the grass root level under field conditions.

The valedictory function was chaired by Prof Dil Muhammad Makhdoomi Director Extension SKUAST-Kashmir, Balbir Singh CEO-LDB, Javaid Ahmad Mugloo PC KVK Pulwama, T Prakash Training Manager NDDB, Master Trainers from LDB, scientists from Directorate of Extension and Pashu Sakhis from all districts of Kashmir were present on the occasion.