1ST SEM UG COURSES ACROSS J&K | August 11 last date for admission

Srinagar: The last date of admission for admission to Undergraduate Programmes for first Semester (1st Sem) of B.A/B.Sc/B.Com/ BBA and other courses is 11th of August 2023.

A notice issued by Higher Education Department in this regard reads, “It is hereby notified for information of all the concerned that the last date of admission to Undergraduate Programmes for Semester 1” of B.A/B.Sc/B.Com/ BBA etc in all the Government Degree Colleges (Summer/Winter Zone) of UT of J&K affiliated to the University of Jammu/ Kashmir, Cluster University of Jammu/ Srinagar, as well as autonomous colleges viz. Govt. College for Women, Parade Ground Jammu, Islamia College of Science and Commerce, Srinagar and Govt. Degree College, Baramulla is 11th of August, 2023 midnight. The detailed schedule can be viewed on Samarth portal (https://jkadmission.samarth.ac.in”.