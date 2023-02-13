2-day C20 Working Group Meeting on ‘Gender Equality and Disability’ begins at KU

Srinagar: A two-day C-20 Working Group Meeting on ‘Gender Equality and Disability’ being held under India’s G20 Presidency started at the University of Kashmir (KU) on Monday.

A statement of KU issued here said that KU Vice Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan presided over the opening session of the event that brings a diverse set of stakeholders, including national and international coordinators of C20 Working Group on GED, on a common platform to formulate actionable policies on gender equality for consideration by the G20 leaders during their summit in September this year.

In her presidential address, Prof Khan said hosting such important events was a testimony to relentless efforts put in by the varsity to make a strong imprint on the country’s academic landscape.