2-day national seminar on ‘Buddhism in Kashmir’ starts at KU

Srinagar: A national seminar on ‘Buddhism in Kashmir: Historical and Literary Sources’ started at the University of Kashmir (KU) on Thursday.

A statement of KU issued here said that Vice Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan chaired the inaugural session of the two-day seminar organised by the Indian Council of Historical Research, Ministry of Education, Government of India, in collaboration with the Department of Persian, KU.

In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer said that the Department of Persian has a rich legacy of holding national and international seminars to widen its academic reach and visibility.

She said the present seminar is very important for young students and research scholars to explore new aspects of the theme, which have hitherto remained unexplored.