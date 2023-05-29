2-day seminar on Kashmir’s contributions to philosophical thought begins at KU

Srinagar: A two-day national seminar on ‘Contributions to Philosophical Thought from Kashmir’ started at the University of Kashmir (KU) on Monday.
A statement of KU issued here said that KU Vice Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan inaugurated the seminar organised by Centre of Central Asian Studies (CCAS), KU, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Philosophical Research, New Delhi, in connection with the Philosophical Day-2023 celebrations.
In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer said that the seminar was a great opportunity for young students to learn about the teachings and works of great mystics and revered personalities and capture the true essence and message therein.
“These teachings will help our young students broaden their understanding of the world and develop a greatly humanistic outlook and transform their lives into more balanced human beings possessing the cherished values of humanism, compassion and empathy for each other,” she said.
The VC said that the National Education Policy-2020 adequately highlights the vast contributions of great Indian scholars and philosophers who have had a very strong influence on the world’s academic and scholarly landscape.
“How we incorporate these contributions in our curriculum will go a long way in serving the purpose of education offered in universities,” she said, complimenting the organisers for holding the important programme.