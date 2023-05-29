2-day seminar on Kashmir’s contributions to philosophical thought begins at KU

Srinagar: A two-day national seminar on ‘Contributions to Philosophical Thought from Kashmir’ started at the University of Kashmir (KU) on Monday.

A statement of KU issued here said that KU Vice Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan inaugurated the seminar organised by Centre of Central Asian Studies (CCAS), KU, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Philosophical Research, New Delhi, in connection with the Philosophical Day-2023 celebrations.

In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer said that the seminar was a great opportunity for young students to learn about the teachings and works of great mystics and revered personalities and capture the true essence and message therein.