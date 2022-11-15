2-day workshop on entrepreneurship begins at S P College

Srinagar: A two-day workshop on “entrepreneurship, innovations and startups” started at the S.P. College here on Tuesday.
Commissioner/Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, J&K Government, Saurabh Bhagat, inaugurated the workshop, organised by the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development (CIED) of the college in collaboration with JK Science Technology and Innovation Council (JKST&IC).
In his presidential address, Bhagat said the current tie-up between CIED and JKST&IC can go a long way in inculcating passion for entrepreneurship and innovations amongst aspiring innovators and help them to create their own startups in future.
He also highlighted various schemes and initiatives of JKST&IC that aim at boosting innovations in the Union Territory. Bhagat also complimented the CIED for collaborating with JKSTIC in holding this event.
College Principal Prof Khursheed A Khan, chief patron of the workshop, delivered the welcome address and encouraged the student community to understand that innovation is the need of the hour. He thanked Saurabh Bhagat for his cooperation for the two-day workshop. Prof Khan also thanked other officials including Dr Nasir Ahmad Shah, Additional Director JKST&IC and his team for promoting cooperation between JKST&IC and S. P. College.
On the occasion, the S.P College signed a MoU with JKST&IC to promote innovations and startups with appropriate interventions and by way of raising awareness among the aspiring innovators.
Dr Nasir A Shah also shared the dais and highlighted the objectives of the two-day event, which includes an ‘Idea Contest’ that encourages aspiring innovators to present their ideas for grant of seed money by JKST&IC, after evaluation by a committee, for their further development as prototypes.
Dr Shabana Aslam, Convener CIED and Convener of the Workshop said the two-day event was conceived under the mentorship of the College Principal with the active support from JKST&IC.
The event has received a very good response from aspiring innovators and is being attended by more than 200 participants from different walks of life and over 60 innovators who have submitted their innovative ideas for assessment and seed money, Dr Shabana said.
Prof Magray Aijaz Ahmad delivered the vote of thanks at the inaugural session which was also attended by senior officers, faculty members from different departments of the college.
Renowned innovator Prof Anil K. Gupta, Padma Shri and Founder Honey Bee Network, delivered the keynote address. He encouraged the students to opt for innovations as a career path with all passion.
Dr M A Bhat, Additional Director S&T Department and Mr Bilal Ahmad, Joint Director JKST&IC were also present on the occasion.