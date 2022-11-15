2-day workshop on entrepreneurship begins at S P College

Srinagar: A two-day workshop on “entrepreneurship, innovations and startups” started at the S.P. College here on Tuesday.

Commissioner/Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, J&K Government, Saurabh Bhagat, inaugurated the workshop, organised by the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development (CIED) of the college in collaboration with JK Science Technology and Innovation Council (JKST&IC).

In his presidential address, Bhagat said the current tie-up between CIED and JKST&IC can go a long way in inculcating passion for entrepreneurship and innovations amongst aspiring innovators and help them to create their own startups in future.

He also highlighted various schemes and initiatives of JKST&IC that aim at boosting innovations in the Union Territory. Bhagat also complimented the CIED for collaborating with JKSTIC in holding this event.