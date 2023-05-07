2 PhD scholars from NIT Srinagar get prestigious internship at UFS, South Africa

Srinagar: Two PhD scholars of Department of Physics from National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar have been selected for a prestigious internship at the University of Free State (UFS), South Africa for the period of 1 year.

Research Scholars including Irfan Ayoub and Umer Mushtaq have been selected for the position of Research Assistant at the University of the Free State (UFS), South Africa.

They will work with Prof. Hendrik C. Swart. Prof. Swart who holds Research Chair in Solid State Luminescent and Advanced Materials. He is an NRF B1-rated researcher and is an internationally acclaimed researcher.

Prof. Swart's group's ongoing activities are closely related to their Ph.D. thesis. They will work on the synthesis and spectroscopic investigations of rare-earth, transitional metal ions doped nanomaterials, nanocomposites, and hybrid materials to achieve color-tunable emission in solid-state lighting and white light LEDs.