2 rooms for 9 classes at UPS Gundkamal

Kupwara A government school at Kralgund area of Kupwara has only two rooms for nine classes thus giving a tough time to over 90 students studying there.

The students of Upper Primary School (UPS) Gundkamal said that they are being crammed together in the available classes which mar the quality education.

An official of the school told Greater Kashmir that due to lack of accommodation teachers were forced to take classes under open sky and during inclement weather students are crammed in the available two class rooms.