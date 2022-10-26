2 rooms for 9 classes at UPS Gundkamal

Kupwara A government school at Kralgund area of Kupwara has only two rooms for nine classes thus giving a tough time to over 90 students studying there.
The students of Upper Primary School (UPS) Gundkamal said that they are being crammed together in the available classes which mar the quality education.
An official of the school told Greater Kashmir that due to lack of accommodation teachers were forced to take classes under open sky and during inclement weather students are crammed in the available two class rooms.
“During inclement weather teachers are forced to take classes in an unsafe two room building present in the premises of school,” he added.
The failure of the department to provide adequate accommodation has also left the locals anguished. They said that this school happens to be the only ST school in Langate Education Zone but unluckily it has never been a priority for authorities.
“On one hand the government has decided to go with the March session but I fail to understand how our children can study under open sky during winters,” Mohammad Yousuf Seer, local Sarpanch told Greater Kashmir.
The residents said that the school lacked fencing and a playground which tells upon the smooth functioning of the school. “Even the toilets are blocked but authorities are doing nothing,” said a local.
The locals said that after this school was upgraded a decade ago, they had high hopes with regard to development of infrastructure but nothing like that happened.
The residents said that they have brought this issue into the notice of concerned higher ups numerous times but to no avail. They said that even the issue was taken up in Back to Village programmes but all in vain.
They have now requested Director School Education Kashmir to look into the matter and redress the genuine grievance so that the sufferings of their children may end.