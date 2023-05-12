2 students receive multiple injuries during road mishap in Rajouri

Rajouri: Two students have been hospitalised while eight others had a narrow escape of life after a school bus fell into a roadside gorge at Rani Badetar near Narian in Rajouri district.

The two injured students have been hospitalized in the sub-district hospital Nowshera while others received minor injuries.

Police said that a private school bus JK11B 9668 was on its way to Rani Badetar from Nowshera when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into the roadside drain while the front portion of the school bus also hit a rock.

In the accident, police officials said two students received multiple injuries and were initially rushed to the sub-district hospital Nowshera where they are under treatment.