21-day Winter School on GIS begins at KU

Timely availability of precise and trustworthy geospatial information is crucial for assuring the nation’s socio-economic progress, she said.

In his special address, Dr Dutta spoke about the purpose of the Winter School and delivered a talk about how the Geospatial technology is helpful in achieving Sustainable Development Goals in the country. He hoped that the University of Kashmir would continue to be at the forefront of fostering geospatial science and technology at the national level in light of the infrastructural development in the fields of GIS and remote sensing at the University.

In his address, Prof Romshoo said the goal of the winter school is to increase the participants’ technical aptitude so that they can effectively utilise geospatial science and technology for teaching, research, resource planning, utility services, urban and rural development, and policy making.

Geoinformatics is changing many aspects of our daily lives and it will have a greater positive impact on how government and public offices function in the country, he said.

Dean of the School, Prof Shamim A Shah, also talked about the importance of GIS education & said that it is being taught as a course in several other Departments of the School.

HoD Prof M Farooq Mir also provided an overview of the initiatives of the Department, which has established state-of-the-art labs and other scientific infrastructure being used to promote cutting-edge research in various application fields in the Himalaya.