23 nursing students of BGSBU qualify JKSSB exam, bag placements in GMCs

Srinagar: In a significant development, as many as 23 outgoing BSc nursing students of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) nursing colleges have been selected as junior staff nurses in Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) and other district hospitals.

The exam for the recruitment was conducted by the J&K Service Selection Board (JKSSB) and the advertisement for the said recruitment was notified on February 26 of 2021.

"The nursing colleges of BGSBU are flagship colleges and are much sought after among aspiring students of nursing and their parents," the University spokesman said.