25 teachers get hands-on training at SERB workshop

Srinagar: Eminent national-level experts provided hands-on training to at least 25 select faculty members from colleges in Kashmir & Ladakh during a Proteomics Workshop which concluded at the KU on Friday.

The two-day workshop was sponsored by the Science & Engineering Research Board (SERB) of the Department of Science & Technology, Govt of India, under its Core Grant & Power Fellowship awarded to Dr Riffat John, faculty, Department of Botany, KU.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan, chaired the valedictory session of the workshop and underscored the need for faculty members in the University & colleges to remain updated with new technological advancements in different fields like Proteomics, which is generally defined as the large-scale study of Proteins.