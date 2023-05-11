25th National Technology Day | CUK holds interaction for students with experts from IT industry

Ganderbal: The Department of Information Technology, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Thursday celebrated the 25th National Technology Day with zeal and zest.

The celebrations started with the screening of the address by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, live from Pragithi Maidan, New Delhi. Meeting the requirements of this year’s theme, “School to Startups – Igniting Young Minds to Innovate”, the department organised several activities including the interaction of experts from the IT Industry with the students.

Welcoming the experts, Deptt Coordinator, Er. Afaq Alam Khan, said that celebrating National Technology Day provides "an opportunity to acknowledge the incredible achievements of scientists, engineers, and technologists who contributed towards the growth and development of the nation through their innovation and breakthroughs."