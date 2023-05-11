25th National Technology Day | CUK holds interaction for students with experts from IT industry

Ganderbal: The Department of Information Technology, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Thursday celebrated the 25th National Technology Day with zeal and zest.
The celebrations started with the screening of the address by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, live from Pragithi Maidan, New Delhi. Meeting the requirements of this year’s theme, “School to Startups – Igniting Young Minds to Innovate”, the department organised several activities including the interaction of experts from the IT Industry with the students.
Welcoming the experts, Deptt Coordinator, Er. Afaq Alam Khan, said that celebrating National Technology Day provides "an opportunity to acknowledge the incredible achievements of scientists, engineers, and technologists who contributed towards the growth and development of the nation through their innovation and breakthroughs."
During the first phase of the event, Director, Winnovation, Sarbarinder Singh, Lead Trainer, Winnovation Faizan Rashid, Zonal Channel Manager, SOTI, Navdeep Singh Sodhi interacted with the students. Faizan Rashid spoke about the skill set required by the students for getting better placement in the industry. The second technical session started with a presentation by students including Sidrat Shafiq and Fiqa Hilal, of B.Tech CSE who spoke about “Artificial Intelligence” while Sauda and Huzaifa delivered their presentations on the “Chat GPT” and “Augmented Reality” respectively.
The presentations were followed by the expert talk on “Front End Application Development” by Er. Firous Ahmad, CEO, Marvel Minds. Er. Feroz Ahmad, Syed Basit, and Riyaz Ahmad were among other experts from Marvel Minds. The event was attended by the students and faculty members of the department.