3-day international conference on SDGs concludes at IUST

Awantipora: The 3-day international conference on Sustainable Development Goals with special reference to climate change organised by IUST from August 8-10 concluded today.

Director NIT, Prof Sudhakar Yedla, was the chief guest in the valedictory function, which was attended by Dean Academic Affairs, Prof Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Registrar, Prof Naseer Iqbal, Finance Officer , Sameer Wazir ,Deans of Different Schools, Directors and Coordinators of Departments and centres, faculty and Staff.

More than 100 participants from different parts of the country participated in the conference, that was sponsored by the Science and Engineering Research Board GoI, Indian National Science Academy, Department of Science and Technology GoI, The J&K Bank Ltd, and IUST.