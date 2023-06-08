3-day specialised eye care camp for employees begins at KU

Srinagar: A three-day specialised eye screening camp for employees started at the University of Kashmir (KU) on Thursday.
A statement of KU issued here said that KU Vice Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan inaugurated the camp, organised by Kashmir University Health Centre (KUHC) in collaboration with Kashmir Eye Hospital to provide basic to advanced eye screening facilities for employees of the varsity under one roof.
Prof Khan went around different sections, where specialised doctors were screening the employees and expressed her satisfaction at the conduct of the camp in a highly professional manner.
She also reviewed various facilities available at the KUHC and vowed to add more facilities in future in the larger interest of students and employees.
A team of doctors would evaluate the employees for a range of eye-related problems including amblyopia, cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, squint eye, and refractive errors during the three-day camp