3-day training program on Peace Education held

A 3-day training program on ‘Peace Education, Child Safeguarding and Psychosocial First Aid’ was organized by child rights organization - Save the Children- in collaboration with the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Save the Children which is currently working on embedding the Peace Education as part of the school curriculum, has developed a “Manual on Peace Education with the intent to promote and develop relevant training content on Peace Education for the teachers of the J&K, so that a carder of resource person is developed in the education system to take it to the next level.”

Near about 30 Master Trainers participated from the Education Department, including the representatives from State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), District Institute of Education and Trainings (DIETs) who were trained on Peace Education, Child Safeguarding and Psycho-social First Aid for children.