3-day workshop on camera, editing begins at DCJ

Ganderbal: Three-day training workshop in camera and editing organised by the Department of Convergent Journalism (DCJ), School of Media Studies, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) began at varsity’s Tulmulla campus here Monday.

Dean Academic Affairs and Media Studies, Prof. Shahid Rasool, conveyed his best wishes for the smooth conduct of the workshop.

Head DCJ, Dr. Arif Nazir, highlighted the importance of such workshops for imparting practical training among the students. “These workshops are organised every year for semester IV students and are beneficial, especially for those doing their specializations in Audio Visual and New Media,” he said.

Sr. Asst Prof. and workshop coordinator Dr. Asif Khan said even though the students are equipped with basic camera handling and execution, this workshop shall provide them with hands-on practical training to work for their final production.

Resource person Shahnawaz Shah from EMRC, University of Kashmir, highlighted the importance of technology in media and emphasised that technology is continuously changing. He told the students that since "we are witnessing an era of social media boom, it is their duty as future journalists to uphold the ethical standards of journalism by providing factual information to the masses."

He added that improving their technical skills could prove beneficial in this regard, and these kinds of workshops can fill that gap.

Around 22 students from AV Specialization, New Media Specialization, and a few students from MACJ-II doing their projects in AV participated in the event.