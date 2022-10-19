3-day workshop on ‘Publication Design and Typography’ begins at KU

Srinagar: A three-day workshop on ‘Publication design and Typography’ started at the Kashmir University’s Institute of Music and Fine Arts (IMFA) on Tuesday.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan inaugurated the workshop, organised by IMFA to professionally train young students in publication designing and typography under the supervision of renowned publication designer, Jain Kamal, also known as the first publication designer of Asia.
Addressing students and IMFA faculty on the occasion, Prof Nilofer urged the participants to derive maximum benefit from the experience and expertise of Jain Kamal with the larger objective of evolving as independent publication designers in future.
Complimenting the IMFA for organising the programme, Prof Nilofer said such activities would give greater exposure to young student artists and more visibility to the institution at the national level.
Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir, who was a guest of honour, praised the contributions of IMFA students and faculty, saying they have brought laurels to the university time and again. He assured that the University will address all genuine concerns of the IMFA related to added infrastructure and facilities.
Kamal Jain also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the broad objectives of the three-day workshop. He said everything today is digital and it is important for students to know how to “blend technology with their vision” to create marvelous publication designs in the digital and print formats.
Dean School of Arts, Languages and Literature Prof Adil Amin Kak also shared his views and urged upon IMFA students to strive towards creating greater visibility and impact of the institution.
In her welcome address, Principal IMFA Dr Ruby Zutshi said the workshop aims to enrich the professional competencies of our students. She said the IMFA has produced artists of repute and is committed to excel at the national and international level with the active support of KU administration.
Iftikhar Jafar and Naushad Hussain, faculty members at IMFA, delivered the vote of thanks and conducted proceedings of the inaugural session, respectively.
A live performance by renowned actor Rajan Kumar, also known as Charlie Chaplin-II, enthralled the participants.