3-day workshop on ‘Publication Design and Typography’ begins at KU

Srinagar: A three-day workshop on ‘Publication design and Typography’ started at the Kashmir University’s Institute of Music and Fine Arts (IMFA) on Tuesday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan inaugurated the workshop, organised by IMFA to professionally train young students in publication designing and typography under the supervision of renowned publication designer, Jain Kamal, also known as the first publication designer of Asia.

Addressing students and IMFA faculty on the occasion, Prof Nilofer urged the participants to derive maximum benefit from the experience and expertise of Jain Kamal with the larger objective of evolving as independent publication designers in future.

Complimenting the IMFA for organising the programme, Prof Nilofer said such activities would give greater exposure to young student artists and more visibility to the institution at the national level.