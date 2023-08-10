3 teachers suspended in Karnah

Kupwara: Authorities today suspended three teachers of Government Boys Middle School Gomal in border town Karnah over unauthorised absence from their duties.

An official said that the action was taken after Tehsildar Karnah Syed Eyad Qadri paid a surprise visit to school. "During his visit he found three teachers absent without seeking permission from the higher ups. Subsequently, they were placed under suspension and action under relevant service rules has been initiated against them," he said.

The surprise visits at different government schools being carried out by Tehsildar Karnah is aimed at ensuring hundred percent attendance of teachers.