3159 students awarded degrees at Sharda University Convocation

Congratulating the students, PK Gupta, Chancellor of Sharda University said, “The convocation has different significance for every student in his life. It is a matter of immense pride for every education institute when the student achieves success in his life. Every day new technologies come in every field therefore you always keep learning.”

About the Department of Atomic Energy, Dr Kamlesh Nilkanth Vyas, Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India, said, “India has achieved great success in the field of science and technology.”

Sharing his advice with students Dr Vyas said as changes were taking place in technical fields, similar changes could be seen in the education sector.

“Adopt new ideas, be ready for new learning. Always take interest in new areas which will enhance your knowledge. Apart from this, students should have some knowledge about other courses along with their courses. You should increase your interest in sports or other hobbies which will be beneficial for your physical as well as mental health,” said Dr Vyas.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Mahesh Sharma, Member of Parliament, Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh said education was very important for one’s success.