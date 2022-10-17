3159 students awarded degrees at Sharda University Convocation

Srinagar: The 6th Convocation Ceremony was organised at Sharda University Greater Noida Campus during which 3159 students of batch 2021-2022 were awarded degrees.
A statement of the Sharda University issued here said that 29 PhD degrees, 5 Chancellor’s Gold Medals, 76 Vice Chancellor Gold Medals, 119 Certificate of Merits, and one AK Gadpayle Medal were awarded in this year’s convocation. Sharda University honored Dr Kamlesh Nilkanth Vyas, Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and Secretary, the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India with honorary doctorate for his significant contribution to the field of science.
As a special guest, Dr Mahesh Sharma, Member of Parliament, Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, and Dr KVSS Sairam, President, Prathista Industries Limited encouraged them with their special address.
Congratulating the students, PK Gupta, Chancellor of Sharda University said, “The convocation has different significance for every student in his life. It is a matter of immense pride for every education institute when the student achieves success in his life. Every day new technologies come in every field therefore you always keep learning.”
About the Department of Atomic Energy, Dr Kamlesh Nilkanth Vyas, Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India, said, “India has achieved great success in the field of science and technology.”
Sharing his advice with students Dr Vyas said as changes were taking place in technical fields, similar changes could be seen in the education sector.
“Adopt new ideas, be ready for new learning. Always take interest in new areas which will enhance your knowledge. Apart from this, students should have some knowledge about other courses along with their courses. You should increase your interest in sports or other hobbies which will be beneficial for your physical as well as mental health,” said Dr Vyas.
Addressing the gathering, Dr Mahesh Sharma, Member of Parliament, Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh said education was very important for one’s success.
“Today, India is known as Vishav guru because India is still associated with its rich culture, values, and tradition. You young students are the pillars of the nation. Therefore, it’s your responsibility to contribute to the nation’s development. Today, Indians are recognised at the international level for their achievements and we are proud of this fact,” he said.
Sharing his ideas, Y K Gupta, Pro-Chancellor, Sharda University said education was one such field that contributes directly to the nation's building.
“In the coming times, India will have lots of opportunities at the global level and you students should grab the opportunities which are available to you. A good student makes full use of the opportunity,” said Gupta.