4 students from RISE Institute score more than 99 percentile in JEE Mains

Salman Shahid, co-founder of RISE said, "We are proud of our students and their achievement. We wish them the best in their future endeavors. I am sure results like this will definitely inspire other students to excel in coveted exams like JEE and NEET. These students are a shining example of our commitment to academic excellence and our mission to prepare our students for success in all aspects of their lives."

“Their achievements serve as a testament to the power of education in transforming lives and creating opportunities for all. Our mission from day one has been to increase the representation of Kashmiri students in top colleges and universities across the globe and so far by the grace of almighty we have been successful in doing so and we are committed to doing even better in the future,” added Salman Shahid.

One of the toppers of Kashmir, Azhar ul Shams said, “From being an average student to qualifying JEE with such a great percentile RISE has been a cardinal part of my journey. RISE has made me work harder and perform better because of its highly competitive environment. During my initial days, I wasn’t performing well but the faculty at RISE kept on encouraging me and helped me in improving and changing my way of approaching questions. I thank almighty Allah for making me part of the RISE.”

Another student who secured 99.32 percentile in JEE Mains 2023 said, “I joined RISE in 2021. I wasn’t too serious about JEE at the time and struggled in class 11th but teachers at RISE helped me in understanding every topic and taught me topics individually that I’d missed. Eventually, I took the JEE seriously but was still scoring low in mock tests. Tests were held regularly at RISE which helped me to keep track of my progress and improve my marks for JEE.”