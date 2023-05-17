4th edition of BGSBU magazine released

Rajouri: Vice Chancellor of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Prof Akbar Masood released the 4th edition of the quarterly e-magazine of the University's "Campus Buzz" on the University Campus on Tuesday.

This special issue of the magazine is dedicated to India's G20 Presidency. In his remarks, Prof Akbar lauded the commendable efforts made by the editorial team, faculty, and students in bringing out the 4th edition of the magazine covering the various events organised in the University related to India's G20 Presidency.