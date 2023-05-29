5-day conference at nanotechnology for better living concludes at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar: The five-day long 8th edition of biennial conference on Nanotechnology for Better Living (NBL-23) concluded at National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar on Monday.

A statement of NIT issued here said that the conference was organised in collaboration with IIT BHU and in association with Parul University, Gujarat, SKUAST, Kashmir, and Department of Education under the aegis of Materials Research Society of India (MRSI).

In his presidential address, chief guest Director CSIR-National Physical Laboratory, New Delhi Prof Venugopal Achanta said collaborations in research were essential for advancing knowledge, driving innovation, and addressing complex challenges.