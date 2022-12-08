5-day techfest ‘Roshnaas’ begins at KU

Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan Thursday inaugurated a five-day techfest ‘Roshnaas’, a first of its kind event that brings together a vast number of students to showcase their talent, innovations and creative abilities.

The techfest, which includes nearly 30 competitions in diverse domains, has been organised by the varsity’s Institute of Technology (IOT), Zakura Campus.

In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer said the techfest will offer the participating students from schools, colleges and universities across Kashmir an exposure to the present and future requirements of the Industry and the Corporate Sector.