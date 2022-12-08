5-day techfest ‘Roshnaas’ begins at KU

Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan Thursday inaugurated a five-day techfest ‘Roshnaas’, a first of its kind event that brings together a vast number of students to showcase their talent, innovations and creative abilities.
The techfest, which includes nearly 30 competitions in diverse domains, has been organised by the varsity’s Institute of Technology (IOT), Zakura Campus.
In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer said the techfest will offer the participating students from schools, colleges and universities across Kashmir an exposure to the present and future requirements of the Industry and the Corporate Sector.
“I am glad to see young boys and girls joining this programme, which is an open platform for them to learn from experts and develop a vision to move ahead with clear-cut career goals in life,” she said.
Complimenting the organisers for holding the important programme, Prof Nilofer expressed satisfaction that IOT Zakura has secured three patents in the last three months. She said the University is determined to become a hub of innovations and startups and contribute to the country’s economic growth and development.
Commissioner-Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, J&K, Saurabh Bhagat, who was a guest of honour, urged the students to avail benefits of various central and UT-level schemes on promotion of science and technology among youth.
Prof Shakil A Romshoo, Vice-Chancellor Islamic University of Science and Technology, also a guest of honour, said entrepreneurship is the key to realise our national aspirations on economic progression, especially the goal of making the country a 10-trillion dollar economy by 2030.”
Director NIT Srinagar, Dr Rakesh Sehgal, a special guest on the occasion, said Roshnaas will help students to showcase their talent and aptitude Prof Gowhar Vakil, Director IOT Zakura spelt out the objectives of the techfest.