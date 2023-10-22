5-day workshop on AGRI ROBOTICS 2023 concludes at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar: The five-day Agri Robotics 2023 workshop, jointly organised by the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at the National Institute of Technology, Srinagar, and the National Institute of Technology, Agartala, concluded with resounding success.

The workshop was impeccably coordinated by Dr. Ranjeet Kumar Rout from the Department of CSE, Dr. Chilaka Ranga from the Department of Electrical Engineering, and Dr. Sparsh Sharma from the Department of CSE.

This interdisciplinary workshop, conducted in both online and offline formats, saw participation from a diverse range of regions, including the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, as well as the States of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Gujarat, among others.

The event commenced with an inaugural address by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Sudhakar Yedla. It featured a distinguished panel of guest speakers, each an expert in their respective fields and associated with prestigious institutions.

Prof. Sudhakar Yedla highlighted the pivotal role of such events in advancing technology, particularly in the agricultural sector, and stressed the importance of ongoing innovation in this field.

The esteemed speakers included Dr. Suman Deb, Head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at NIT Agartala, Rapti Chaudhuri, a member of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at NIT Agartala; Aditya Marathe, Founder and CEO of Nugenix, Dr. Chinmay, CEO of Udiyate Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Dr. Neeraj Goel from IIT Ropar, Prof. Gohar Wani.