5-day workshop on disaster management concludes at KU

Srinagar: A five-day residential training of trainers programme on ‘engaging youth and adolescents in disaster risk reduction and climate change’ concluded at the University of Kashmir (KU).

A statement of KU issued here said that the programme was jointly organised by the Department of Social Work (DoSW) KU, National Service Scheme KU, and National Institute of Disaster Management, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

The workshop was attended by 75 participants from different educational institutions across Kashmir including NSS programme officers, NCC and NSS volunteers from colleges, and representatives of various NGOs and CSOs.

The training programme was spread over eight technical sessions which covered themes like hazard and vulnerability profile of the country, disaster impact on youth and adolescents, engaging youth in climate change and environmental action, environment sustainability and human health, mental health, community involvement, community-based interventions, children’s perspectives on disasters and environment and role of community in preparing disaster management plans.