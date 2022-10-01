5-day workshop on disaster management concludes at KU

Srinagar: A five-day residential training of trainers programme on ‘engaging youth and adolescents in disaster risk reduction and climate change’ concluded at the University of Kashmir (KU).
A statement of KU issued here said that the programme was jointly organised by the Department of Social Work (DoSW) KU, National Service Scheme KU, and National Institute of Disaster Management, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.
The workshop was attended by 75 participants from different educational institutions across Kashmir including NSS programme officers, NCC and NSS volunteers from colleges, and representatives of various NGOs and CSOs.
The training programme was spread over eight technical sessions which covered themes like hazard and vulnerability profile of the country, disaster impact on youth and adolescents, engaging youth in climate change and environmental action, environment sustainability and human health, mental health, community involvement, community-based interventions, children’s perspectives on disasters and environment and role of community in preparing disaster management plans.
Moreover, the DoSW and NIDM had roped in resource persons of national repute to discuss these relevant themes through participatory activities.
A field visit to ‘Nature University’ Pampore was also conducted on the fourth day.
Dean Academic Affairs KU Farooq A Masoodi chaired the valedictory session, which was also attended by Director HRDC Prof Mushtaq A Darzi as a special guest.
They emphasised the need to include and train young people, especially the student community in colleges and universities in DRR and Climate Change.
Masoodi assured the support of his office in “mainstreaming disaster consciousness” among stakeholders in the university.
Darzi informed the participants that the HRDC KU was already keen on conducting training programmes on disaster management and risk reduction for teachers across higher education institutions.
Earlier, the five-day programme was inaugurated by VC KU Prof Nilofer Khan along with VC IUST Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, who also delivered the keynote address.