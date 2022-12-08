5 writers of Kashmiri language felicitated at Aligarh Muslim University

Srinagar: Five Kashmiri writers were felicitated at Aligarh Muslim University for their works.

They were felicitated at the two day national seminar ‘Kashmiri Prose Literature in the 21st Century’ organised by the Kashmiri Section of the Department of Modern Indian Languages, Aligarh Muslim University.

These awards were given to them by Anjuman-e-Fikaru Fun Aligarh. Prof. Gulshan Majeed, Shamshad Karali Wari, Abdul Khaliq Shams, Gulshan Badrani, and Khaliq Parvez were among the recipients of the honor.

Anjuman-e-Fikaru Fan Aligrah President Prof. Zia-ul-Rehman Siddiqui, Vice-President Dr. Wasim Mushtaq Wani and General Secretary of the Anjuman Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad Muntazir were present.

They spoke in detail about the literary and cultural achievements of the awardees. To Prof. Gulshan Majeed, this award was given in recognition of his academic, literary and fictional creations for breathing a new spirit.