5 writers of Kashmiri language felicitated at Aligarh Muslim University

Srinagar: Five Kashmiri writers were felicitated at Aligarh Muslim University for their works.
They were felicitated at the two day national seminar ‘Kashmiri Prose Literature in the 21st Century’ organised by the Kashmiri Section of the Department of Modern Indian Languages, Aligarh Muslim University.
These awards were given to them by Anjuman-e-Fikaru Fun Aligarh. Prof. Gulshan Majeed, Shamshad Karali Wari, Abdul Khaliq Shams, Gulshan Badrani, and Khaliq Parvez were among the recipients of the honor.
Anjuman-e-Fikaru Fan Aligrah President Prof. Zia-ul-Rehman Siddiqui, Vice-President Dr. Wasim Mushtaq Wani and General Secretary of the Anjuman Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad Muntazir were present.
They spoke in detail about the literary and cultural achievements of the awardees. To Prof. Gulshan Majeed, this award was given in recognition of his academic, literary and fictional creations for breathing a new spirit.
Renowned broadcaster Shamshad Karalawari was felicitated in recognition of his translation, research and popularisation of Kashmiri language among the masses. Prominent writer and poet Abdul Khaliq Shams was awarded in recognition of significant growth in the field of research.
Renowned writer and poet Gulshan Badrani was given this honor in recognition of his promotion of literary and cultural activities. Khalid Parvez was given this honor for his outstanding performance in Urdu prose.
The awarda were given to the awardees during national seminar organized by the Kashmiri Section of the Department of Modern Indian Languages Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh under the theme. " The semunar was inaugurated by pro chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University Prof. Mohammad Gulreez. The first session was presided over by Prof. S. Imtiaz Hasnain, Dean, Faculty of Arts.
The keynote address was delivered by former head of the Center of Central Asian Studies, Kashmir University, Prof. Gulshan Majeed. The inaugural address was delivered by renowned broadcaster Shamshad Karalawari.