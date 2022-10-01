6-day faculty development programme concludes at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar: The six-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on Social Commitment and Evaluating Impact in Community – Institution Engagement concluded at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar.

A statement of NIT issued here said that the FDP was organised by the Faculty Development Centre Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education Department of Higher Education (MGNCRE), Ministry of Education, Government of India, in collaboration with Regional Coordinating Institute, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) NIT Srinagar.

The valedictory ceremony was presided over by Prof G A Harmain of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, NIT Srinagar, who was the chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, Prof Harmain said Unnat Bharat Abhiyan was inspired by the vision of transformational change in rural development processes by leveraging knowledge institutions to help build the architecture of an ‘Inclusive India’.