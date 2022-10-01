6-day faculty development programme concludes at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar: The six-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on Social Commitment and Evaluating Impact in Community – Institution Engagement concluded at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar.
A statement of NIT issued here said that the FDP was organised by the Faculty Development Centre Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education Department of Higher Education (MGNCRE), Ministry of Education, Government of India, in collaboration with Regional Coordinating Institute, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) NIT Srinagar.
The valedictory ceremony was presided over by Prof G A Harmain of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, NIT Srinagar, who was the chief guest on the occasion.
Addressing the participants, Prof Harmain said Unnat Bharat Abhiyan was inspired by the vision of transformational change in rural development processes by leveraging knowledge institutions to help build the architecture of an ‘Inclusive India’.
“The mission of this programme is to enable higher educational institutions to work with the people of rural India in identifying development challenges and evolving appropriate solutions for accelerating sustainable growth,” he said.
RCI-UBA Coordinator and Dean (R&C), NIT, Srinagar, Prof M F Wani briefed about the activities of UBA in the region and highlighted the theme of the FDP Mentoring Institutional Social Responsibility and facilitation for community engagement.
He said that the main goal of UBA was to foster a new dialogue within the larger community on science, society, and the environment and to develop a sense of dignity and collective destiny.
In his message, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof Rakesh Sehgal said that the main aim of this FDP was to invite faculty from across the country that was keen to bring innovative changes in their respective organisations through leadership skills.
“The main aim of UBA is to create a virtuous cycle between society and an inclusive academic system by providing knowledge and practices for emerging professions,” he said.
NIT Registrar, Prof Syed Kaiser Bukhari said the mission of such programmes was to enable higher educational institutions to work on the ground level in identifying development challenges and evolving appropriate solutions for accelerating sustainable growth.
“There are huge developmental disconnects between the rural and urban sectors and we need to bridge that gap,” he said. “NIT Srinagar will continue to support such programmes on campus so that everyone will benefit from these initiatives.”
Addressing the gathering, MGNCRE FDP Coordinator, Hyderabad Sudheer Kumar said that linking work and education had earned MGNCRE the prestigious UNESCO Chair on experiential learning, work education, and community engagement.
“We have recognised, certified, and awarded 400 Higher Education Institutions with District Green Champion Awards as part of its Swachhta Action Plan activities. The council seeks to usher in rural change and inclusive growth in India as a catalyst organisation,” he said.