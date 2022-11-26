6 months on, KU yet to notify dates for PhD entrance; aspirants high and dry

Srinagar: Despite the passage of around six months, the authorities at Kashmir University are yet to complete the admission process for the PhD candidates.

The aggrieved PhD candidates said they submitted the entrance forms in May this year expecting the early completion of the process.

“But till date, there has been no headway in it. We are still waiting for the entrance to be held by the directorate of admissions,” an aggrieved aspirant told Greater Kashmir.

The candidates said the varsity did not conduct the entrance in the last six months which has raised apprehensions of the delayed admission process.