6-week MSME sponsored skill development programme concludes at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: A six week entrepreneurship and skill development training programme on “Commercial vegetable production and marketing” concluded at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST-K), Wadura Campus today.
This training programme was organized by Division of Horticulture, Faculty of Agriculture, Wadura under the sponsorship of the Ministry of Micro, Medium and Small Enterprises (MSME) in its E-SDP Scheme from November 18 to December 28, 2022.
The programme was designed with an aim to inculcate technical and managerial skills among the budding entrepreneurs for grooming their start up ideas. The training programme was imparted to 25 educated unemployed youth from weaker sections of the society in catchment areas for duration of six weeks at Wadura campus of Faculty of Agriculture.
The training was based on expert lectures by scientists of various divisions and other faculties of SKUAST-Kashmir. During the training, the participants gained holistic knowledge regarding the commercial vegetable cultivation and marketing covering all the major aspects of the production. Exposure visits, practical demonstrations and hands-on training were also carried during the training programme.
Dean, Faculty of Agriculture, Wadura, Prof Rehana Habib Kant was the chief guest on the occasion and was accompanied by Head Division of Horticulture, Prof Khalid Rasool Dar, Heads of various departments, Faculty members and officers of the SKUAST campus.
Addressing the participants on the valedictory function, Prof Rehana Habib Kant congratulated the participants and course coordinator Dr Shahnaz Mufti and Professor Khalid Rasool Dar Head, Division of Horticulture for successful completion of the training programme.
She hoped the training programme on skill development would go a long way in honing their entrepreneurial skills in the field. She was apprised by the participants about their learning experiences during the six-week long training programme.
Prof. Khalid Rasool Dar, Head Division of Horticulture also threw light on the importance of entrepreneurship-oriented vegetable production.
Earlier, programme coordinator and Associate Professor, Vegetable Sciences, Dr. Shahnaz Mufti gave an overview of the skill development training programme. She presented comprehensive details of the activities carried under the training programme.
Professor and Co-coordinator of the training programme, Dr Faheema Mushtaq also spoke on the occasion and thanked the participant entrepreneurs for their cooperation.