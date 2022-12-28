6-week MSME sponsored skill development programme concludes at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: A six week entrepreneurship and skill development training programme on “Commercial vegetable production and marketing” concluded at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST-K), Wadura Campus today.

This training programme was organized by Division of Horticulture, Faculty of Agriculture, Wadura under the sponsorship of the Ministry of Micro, Medium and Small Enterprises (MSME) in its E-SDP Scheme from November 18 to December 28, 2022.

The programme was designed with an aim to inculcate technical and managerial skills among the budding entrepreneurs for grooming their start up ideas. The training programme was imparted to 25 educated unemployed youth from weaker sections of the society in catchment areas for duration of six weeks at Wadura campus of Faculty of Agriculture.