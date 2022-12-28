8000 SED employees await confirmation of services

Srinagar: Despite the passage of more than a decade, the School Education Department (SED) has failed to regularise the services of in-charge Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs), headmasters and other employees, leaving them high and dry.

The regularisation of services of in-service, retired officers is awaited as the department has failed to hold the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meeting to confirm the in-charge officers. Surprisingly, the officers awaiting confirmation of services have already passed away in recent years.

The J&K School Education Officers (retired and in-service) Association (SEOA) has expressed its displeasure over delaying conduct of the meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) which has halted the confirmation of the services of in-charge officers.