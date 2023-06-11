97.6% applicants appear in EMRS admission entrance test

Presently there are two such schools in Rajouri with one at Rajouri headquarter while second one is at Hubi in Kotranka. EMRS Rajouri falls in the summer education zone while EMRS Hubbi falls in winter education zone.

These schools provide free education, accommodation, and other basic facilities to the students from tribal community with people from Gujjar and Bakerwals enlisted as tribals in areas of Rajouri and Poonch presently.

The entrance test for admission in EMRS Rajouri was held in Rajouri on Sunday with Government Post Graduate College Rajouri being the examination centre in which examination staff as well as observers were deployed by district administration with security cover of police personnel also made by police administration. Officials said that the entrance test for admission witnessed healthy participation of applicants.

“Children of Tribal community drawn from all parts of the district appeared in this examination,” the officials said.

The examination witnessed a healthy participation of students with attendance percentage 97.6% as 738 students out of 756 applicants appeared in the examination.

Meanwhile, DC Rajouri, Vikas Kundal also visited Government Post Graduate College Rajouri to inspect the ongoing examination for admission of students to Ekalavya Model Residential schools for Gurdhanballa and Hubbi.

The EMRs is being conducted as per the previous year’s practice and this year only one centre with three sub-centres was set up at Government Degree College Rajouri. During the visit, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri interacted with the examination staff and enquired about the arrangements made for the smooth conduct of the examination. He also interacted with the students and wished them luck in their future endeavors.