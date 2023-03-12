A memorial lecture at KU

The Department of Economics University of Kashmir started its annual lecture series in memory of founder head of the department, Prof B D Sharma.

The KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan chaired the opening session of the first lecture, which was delivered by eminent economist, Prof Abhiroop Mukhopadhyay, Head of the Economics and Planning Unit at the Indian Statistical Institute, New Delhi.

In her opening remarks, Prof Nilofer congratulated the department of Economics for starting the lecture series, remarking that such lectures will encourage young students and research scholars to draw inspiration from the works and contributions of eminent personalities like Prof B D Sharma, besides widening their horizons on the themes chosen for such lectures.