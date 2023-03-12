A memorial lecture at KU

The Department of Economics University of Kashmir started its annual lecture series in memory of founder head of the department, Prof B D Sharma.
The KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan chaired the opening session of the first lecture, which was delivered by eminent economist, Prof Abhiroop Mukhopadhyay, Head of the Economics and Planning Unit at the Indian Statistical Institute, New Delhi.
In her opening remarks, Prof Nilofer congratulated the department of Economics for starting the lecture series, remarking that such lectures will encourage young students and research scholars to draw inspiration from the works and contributions of eminent personalities like Prof B D Sharma, besides widening their horizons on the themes chosen for such lectures.
In his exhaustive lecture titled “Education and Economic Prosperity—Lessons from the past and what it means for our future”, Prof Abhiroop explored the linkages between human capital and economic returns, both at the individual and macro levels.
Using evidence and documents from 1950 to substantiate his arguments, he presented plausible explanations on whether particular levels of education need to be prioritised in the medium run to benefit economic development.
Further, the guest speaker addressed related aspects of human capital including English-speaking ability and STEM education and their role in the labour market.
Prof Abhiroop also highlighted the role of non-cognitive skills-confidence, grit, sociability, and curiosity in the labour market.
In the question-answer session that followed the lecture Prof Abhiroop gave comprehensive explanations to various thought-provoking questions raised by scholars, students and faculty members of the department.
Dean Academic Affairs Prof F A Masoodi, Dean Research Prof Irshad Nawchoo, Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir also graced the occasion as special guests.
Earlier, Head Department of Economics Prof Imtiyaz ul Haq introduced the guest speaker and highlighted the essence of organising the lecture series.
E. Mariam, Assistant Professor, Department of Economics conducted proceedings of the event, which was also attended by Head, Department of Social Work Dr Shazia Manzoor, besides former professors of the department, students and research scholars.