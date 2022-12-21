‘Abdul Ahad Azad's literature has potential to enlighten young minds'

In his address, Prof. (Dr.) Simnani deliberated on the significance of the event while referring to the academic and societal aspects linked with the inauguration of the Chair.

He also mentioned that it is a proud moment for the College, as constituent unit of Cluster University, having its name and now the Chair after the famous poet of Kashmir, Abdul Ahad Azad.

Reflecting on the contributions of Abdul Ahad Azad, the Principal highlighted the modern outlook and vision of the poet who is famous for envisioning the future. Prof. (Dr.) Khursheed Ahmad Khan, Nodal Principal, Kashmir Division Colleges, encouraged the Cluster University while praising support and vision of the institution in ascertaining the academic engagements while establishing the Chair in the name of Abdul Ahad Azad. Prof. (Dr.) Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, Dean Academic Affairs, Cluster University Srinagar, also thanked the Cluster University Srinagar, Vice Chancellor and others for establishing the Chair in the name of the poet whose literature has potential to enlighten the young minds and encourage research in the field.

Prof. (Dr.) Khursheed Ahmad Mir, Incharge Registrar and Controller of Examinations, Cluster University Srinagar highlighted the vision and process behind the establishment of this Chair. He mentioned the significance of the literature of Abdul Ahad Azad and encouraged the Coordinator of the Chair, Dr, Shaista Ahmad that under her capable leadership, the institution expects this Chair to emerge as guiding star for the research and academic excellence with a focus on the vision of this visionary poet of Kashmir.

Prof. Deeba Sarmad, Cultural Secretary, Dean Humanities, Cluster University Srinagar thanked all the people who have contributed in establishing the Abdul Ahad Azad Chair. She mentioned that Cluster University Srinagar is functioning with a vision to promote the scholarly attributes of the people like Abdul Ahad Azad in academics. Talking about the merit of the literary contributions of Abdul Ahad Azad, Prof Deeba said that “even though i belong to English Literature, but the contributions of this famous poet potentially influenced their respective domain in terms of ideas and scholarly attributes that do help in encouraging research irrespective of any lingual or regional barrier.”