‘Abdul Ahad Azad's literature has potential to enlighten young minds'

Srinagar: One day commemoration of Abdul Ahad Azad was organised by Abdul Ahad Azad Memorial Degree College Bemina, Cluster University Srinagar here today.
The organisers in a statement said the purpose of the event was to inaugurate the Abdul Ahad Azad Chair in the host College. Dr. Shaista Ahmad, coordinator Abdul Ahad Azad Chair, and Organising Secretary of the event deliberated on significance for preserving the rich heritage of literary contribution of Abdul Ahad Azad.
The event was attended by Chief Patron Prof. (Dr.) Qayyum Hussain, Vice Chancellor, Cluster University Srinagar, Patron Prof. (Dr.) Nazir Ahmad Simnani. Principal, Abdul Ahad Azad Memorial Degree College Bemina, Prof. (Dr.) Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, Dean Academic Affairs, Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Khursheed Ahmad Mir, Incharge Registrar and Controller of Examinations, Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Khursheed Ahmad Khan, Nodal Principal, Kashmir Division Colleges, Prof. Deeba Sarmad, Cultural Secretary, and Dean Humanities, Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Naseer Hussain Shah, Dean Sciences, Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Muneer Ahmad, Dean Teacher Education, Prof. (Dr.) Rohi Kant, Principal, Government College for Women, M.A. Road respectively.
The guest speakers for the event were Prof. Shaad Ramzan, former Head of the Department of Kashmiri, University of Kashmir, Dr. G.N. Haleem, poet and writer and Basharat Shameem, Assistant Professor in English, AS College, Srinagar.
In his address, Prof. (Dr.) Simnani deliberated on the significance of the event while referring to the academic and societal aspects linked with the inauguration of the Chair.
He also mentioned that it is a proud moment for the College, as constituent unit of Cluster University, having its name and now the Chair after the famous poet of Kashmir, Abdul Ahad Azad.
Reflecting on the contributions of Abdul Ahad Azad, the Principal highlighted the modern outlook and vision of the poet who is famous for envisioning the future. Prof. (Dr.) Khursheed Ahmad Khan, Nodal Principal, Kashmir Division Colleges, encouraged the Cluster University while praising support and vision of the institution in ascertaining the academic engagements while establishing the Chair in the name of Abdul Ahad Azad. Prof. (Dr.) Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, Dean Academic Affairs, Cluster University Srinagar, also thanked the Cluster University Srinagar, Vice Chancellor and others for establishing the Chair in the name of the poet whose literature has potential to enlighten the young minds and encourage research in the field.
Prof. (Dr.) Khursheed Ahmad Mir, Incharge Registrar and Controller of Examinations, Cluster University Srinagar highlighted the vision and process behind the establishment of this Chair. He mentioned the significance of the literature of Abdul Ahad Azad and encouraged the Coordinator of the Chair, Dr, Shaista Ahmad that under her capable leadership, the institution expects this Chair to emerge as guiding star for the research and academic excellence with a focus on the vision of this visionary poet of Kashmir.
Prof. Deeba Sarmad, Cultural Secretary, Dean Humanities, Cluster University Srinagar thanked all the people who have contributed in establishing the Abdul Ahad Azad Chair. She mentioned that Cluster University Srinagar is functioning with a vision to promote the scholarly attributes of the people like Abdul Ahad Azad in academics. Talking about the merit of the literary contributions of Abdul Ahad Azad, Prof Deeba said that “even though i belong to English Literature, but the contributions of this famous poet potentially influenced their respective domain in terms of ideas and scholarly attributes that do help in encouraging research irrespective of any lingual or regional barrier.”
Chief Patron of the event and Vice Chancellor, Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Qayyum Hussain mentioned that the literature has recognised Abdul Azad Azad as John Keats of Kashmir. He also mentioned this poet born in Chadoora village of Budgam has influenced the vision of the modern times with his ideas and art.
Reciting few verses of Abdul Ahad Azad in Kashmiri, he highlighted the message of this poet for generations to come to have passion for work for the betterment of the society and love for the country as one unit.
Prof. Shaad Ramzan, former Head of the Department of Kashmiri, University of Kashmir, focused on rich heritage of Kashmiri language, contributions of various scholars and poets of the language and the potential ideas, vision and philosophy available in Kashmiri literature. He then linked Abdul Ahad Azad’s contribution and vision with that rich tradition. “Azad is the most significant pillar of our rich heritage who deserves focus and space in academics,” he said.
He also acknowledged the Vice Chancellor, Registrar and other people of Cluster University as well as the Principal of the host college for establishing the Chair in the name of this great poet of Kashmir. He also hailed the decision of appointing one of the reputed scholars of the field, Dr. Shaista Ahmad, as the Coordinator of the Abdul Ahad Azad Chair. Dr. G.N. Haleem, spoke about the contributions of Abdul Ahad Azad on modern lines.
Basharat, Assistant Professor, Amar Singh College, said “Azad and Mehjoor have focused on the social, economic and political context of their times. Hence, Azad had in mind poverty, discrimination and the devastating situation of the region.”
Meanwhile, there were some cultural activities which started with Naatya-Qawali performed by a Qawali group of Srinagar students. There were various poems of Abdul Ahad Azad recited and sung by student groups of the host college. The event ended with a valedictory session in which all the participants were felicitated by the host college. Vote of thanks was presented by Dr. Nighat Qureshi.