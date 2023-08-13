Additional Secy Union Education Ministry visits IUST

Srinagar: Additional Secretary, Ministry of Education, GoI, Sunil Kumar Barnwal paid a visit to the IUST campus Awantipora and took stock of the developmental works in the varsity sponsored by the Union Ministry of Education under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).

A statement said that he was accompanied by officials from the Directorate of RUSA, J&K including Ashok Kumar, MD RUSA, J&K, Executive Engineer, RUSA-JK Mushtaq A Bacha and others.