Additional Secy Union Education Ministry visits IUST

Srinagar: Additional Secretary, Ministry of Education, GoI, Sunil Kumar Barnwal paid a visit to the IUST campus Awantipora and took stock of the developmental works in the varsity sponsored by the Union Ministry of Education under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).
A statement said that he was accompanied by officials from the Directorate of RUSA, J&K including Ashok Kumar, MD RUSA, J&K, Executive Engineer, RUSA-JK Mushtaq A Bacha and others.
Prof Naseer Iqbal, Registrar, Sameer Wazir, Finance Officer, Shiekh Asif Rashid, Deputy Registrar, Murshid Khan, Deputy Finance Officer, and Executive Engineer Ghulam Nabi received the delegation at IUST and briefed them about the progress of works under RUSA.
The team inspected different construction works in the campus and expressed satisfaction. Praising the quality infrastructure and the University ambience, Additional Secretary said that the University could be a dream destination for knowledge seekers across the country, the statement said.