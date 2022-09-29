Administrative staff of University has shown keen interest in learning Hindi: CUK VC

Ganderbal: Vice Chancellor Central University of Kashmir (CUK) , Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, has said the administrative staff of the University has shown keen interest in learning Hindi.

He said that majority of them have passed the three programs Prabodh, Praveen and Pragya with good percentages.

The VC was speaking on the occasion of Hindi Pakhwara, organised by the Rajbhasha Cell of the CUK.

He said the language does not belong to any particular religion, community or ethnicity. “People should learn other languages, particularly of the country, in addition to their mother tongue,” he said. CUK VC asked the employees to learn and use the Hindi language in official work as the Parliamentary Committee on implementation of Hindi, will conduct an inspection about usage of the same in the varsity, in near future.

Addressing the participants, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, asked all the staff members to use Hindi in their office work and communications. “The orders issued from administration and other offices have to be bilingual (English and Hindi) from now onwards,” he said. Prof. Zargar said that more than 30 percent of CUK employees have already completed the correspondence courses of Central Hindi Training Institute (CHTI).