Admission process in schools to start after culmination of annual exams: DSEK

Srinagar, Nov 19: The School Education Department Kashmir on Saturday said that admission process in all schools of the Valley will commence only after the culmination of annual exams.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, Director School Education Kashmir, Tasaduq Hussain Mir, as per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said as of now no new admissions will take place because no annual exams have been conducted so far.

He said there are guidelines from the administration that new admission process should be started only after exams are over.

He further said as far as the admission fee is concerned, only that fee shall be charged which has been fixed by the fee fixation committee.

About the winter fee, he said parents are liable to pay tuition fee only for their wards and they are not supposed to pay any other fee, be it transport fee.

Mir also said government has started providing heating arrangements in a phased manner from November 15—(KNO)