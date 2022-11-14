Adopt ‘professors of practice' guidelines, UGC asks Universities

Srinagar: Invoking recommendations of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday asked Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to take necessary steps to engage professionals and industry experts as ‘professors of practice’ in their respective institutes.

In a letter addressed to all the Vice Chancellors of Universities and principals of all colleges the UGC Secretary has said that one of the recommendations of NEP-2020 was to impart holistic and multidisciplinary education in higher educational institutions.

"This may require the participation of experienced practitioners/professionals/industry experts in the teaching-learning process," the letter reads, adding that to enable HEIs to hire professional experts the UGC has created a new position called “Professor of Practice” and already published the guidelines for engaging Professor of Practice.