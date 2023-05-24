ADVANCED SURGERY WORKSHOP AT GMC SRINAGAR | 300 delegates set to participate

Srinagar: An advanced surgery workshop that will involve multi-disciplinary faculty from many institutions and relay of live robotic surgery is scheduled to take place at GMC Srinagar on June 1 and 2.

A press handout from the Medical College said the department of General and Minimal Access surgery at Govt Medical College Srinagar under the leadership of Prof Mufti Mahmood Ahmed and ably supported by his faculty and residents is gearing up for a high tech international event at GMC auditorium. The highlights of the event includes a live operative workshop on 1st and 2nd June 2023. The workshop comprises a mixed bag of Laparoscopic surgical procedure and advanced urological procedures to be demonstrated live by experts from within and outside the country. For the first time in the history of J&K and GMC Srinagar there will be a relay of Advanced Robotic Surgery from Kochi.