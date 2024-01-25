AICTE approved 3 days FDP concludes at Aryans

Srinagar, Jan 25: The three-day face to face introductory faculty development programme on Universal Human Values (UHV), jointly organised by the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Aryans College of Engineering, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh was concluded under the supervision of National Coordination Committee for induction programme (NCCIP), AICTE.
Dr Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group congratulated the faculty members on their participation in the FDP and said that he is confident that they would promote universal human values in their teaching and research.