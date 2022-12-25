AISHE workshop at KU

The VC complimented the DIQA for holding the timely workshop.

State Nodal Officer AISHE Government of J&K and MD RUSA Ashok Kumar highlighted the importance of accuracy and quality of data, saying “authentic data will lead to better policy formulation on higher education.”

He said the upcoming RUSA 3.0 will focus on enhancement of employability, creation of new model colleges, multidisciplinary research, besides including non-accredited institutions in hilly and remote areas for funding.

Dr Asif Iqbal, Coordinator AISHE State Unit, said “J&K UT recorded 100 percent uploading of data with regard to universities, over 90 percent with regard to colleges and over 80 percent with regard to standalone institutions, thereby placing the UT among top 10 performing States/UTs of the country.”

He said with RUSA interventions, the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) increased from 24.8 in 2016-17 to 32.4 in 2019-20, while the Gender Parity Index (GPI) of J&K is 1.05, above the national average of 1.01. However, Dr Asif said the concerns related to the student-teacher ratio, which is 35 as per the 2019-2020 data, need to be addressed by making more recruitments in the regular mode.

Nodal Officer AISHE and Director DIQA Prof Manzoor A Shah said the AISHE data is baseline for national and international accreditations, funding and policy-making on higher education in the country. He said the quality of data and its 100 percent submission before January 19 are therefore very important for further funding of higher education institutions under RUSA 3.0.

Assistant Director AISHE MoE New Delhi Ritesh Patel also shared his views on the occasion.

Deputy Director DIQA Showket Shafi conducted proceedings of the inaugural session, while Assistant Nodal Officer AISHE Wasim Hussain delivered a vote of thanks.

A detailed presentation on the data capturing system for AISHE in the technical session was followed by a hands-on session in the lab of the Management Studies Department.