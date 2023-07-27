AKHIL BHARITYA SHIKSHA SAMAGAM | CUK teaching deptts organise various activities

Ganderbal: In connection with the Akhil Bharitya Shiksha Samagam, celebrating 3 years of the NEP-2020, various departments of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised events on Thursday.

Department of Biotechnology, organized a one-day programme on ‘NEP-2020: A Paradigm Shift in Educational system’ at Science Campus, Nunnar, Asst Prof. Dr. Munazah Qureshi, briefed the audience about the salient features of NEP-2020 and its vision to the 2030 agenda for sustainable development.

Speaking on the occasion, Head Deptt of Biotechnology, Dr. Abid Hamid, highlighted the significance of NEP-2020 and its emphasis on conceptual understanding with experiential learning in creating an immense scope for entrepreneurship and skill development by offering flexibility, creativity and novelty in academic courses in tune with sustainable employment demands. A quiz competition was also organised wherein students from various semesters participated and were enlightened with various aspects of NEP-2020. The participants from 8th semester were declared winners and felicitated with prizes. A ‘Panel Discussion’ followed wherein faculty, scholars and students expressed their thoughts on the theme and had brainstorming discussion on the same. Dr. Owais M. Bhat proposed the vote of thanks.

Department of Chemistry, organised three programmes: skit, cleanliness drive and trekking as part of the celebrations.

Head, Chemistry Deptt, D. Abid Hamid Dar, Nodal Officer, Prof Azra N Kamili, faculty members from Chemistry and Botany and students from various departments were present.